Dr. Sean Rivera, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rivera is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sean Rivera, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sean Rivera, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Univ Of Nm Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Lovelace Medical Center.
Dr. Rivera works at
Locations
-
1
Optum Primary and Specialty Care5150 Journal Center Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87109 Directions (505) 262-7000Tuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
-
2
DaVita Medical Group2901 Transport St SE # 22, Albuquerque, NM 87106 Directions (505) 262-3937
Hospital Affiliations
- Lovelace Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Mexico
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Presbyterian Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rivera?
I went to Dr Rivera for precise information on the health of my eyes. He was pleasant, comprehensive, and professional. He provided the confidence I needed on the future of my sight and just what my risks might be.
About Dr. Sean Rivera, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 11 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1598031148
Education & Certifications
- University Of Minnesota
- Hennepin County Medical Center
- Univ Of Nm Sch Of Med
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rivera has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rivera accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rivera has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rivera works at
Dr. Rivera speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Rivera. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rivera.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rivera, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rivera appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.