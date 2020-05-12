Dr. Sean Rhodes, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rhodes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sean Rhodes, DPM
Dr. Sean Rhodes, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Warsaw, IN. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Kosciusko Community Hospital.
Dr. Rhodes works at
Office of Dr Richard Ohalloran2280 Provident Ct Ste B, Warsaw, IN 46580 Directions (574) 269-9200Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 12:00pm
- Kosciusko Community Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Indiana
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicaid of Indiana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Physicians Health Plan of Northern Indiana, Inc.
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr Rhodes is wonderful physician. He is extremely knowledgeable in his field, along with being both kind and caring. I would definitely recommend him to anyone who is looking for a podiatrist.
- Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
- English
- 1225034028
- Westview Hospital
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- Foot Surgery
Dr. Rhodes has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rhodes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rhodes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rhodes works at
Dr. Rhodes has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rhodes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Rhodes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rhodes.
