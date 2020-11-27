Dr. Sean Reyes, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reyes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sean Reyes, DPM
Overview
Dr. Sean Reyes, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science.
Locations
Las Vegas7135 W Sahara Ave Ste 201, Las Vegas, NV 89117 Directions (702) 878-2455Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Outstanding healthcare provider. Thorough, competent, compassionate and flexible. My far removed from LV job has limited my flexability in making appointments. Dr Reyes has gone the extra mile in making appointmnts easy and stress free.
About Dr. Sean Reyes, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
Education & Certifications
- Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science
Dr. Reyes has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reyes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reyes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reyes has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reyes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Reyes. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reyes.
