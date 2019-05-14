Overview

Dr. Sean Platt, MD is a Vitreoretinal Disease Specialist in Bedford, OH. They specialize in Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Northeastern Ohio Medical University and is affiliated with Summa Health System - Akron Campus.



Dr. Platt works at Cleveland Eye Clinic in Bedford, OH with other offices in Westlake, OH, Canton, OH, Middleburg Heights, OH, Dover, OH and Lorain, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear and Retinal Vein Occlusion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.