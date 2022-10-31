Dr. Sean Peden is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Peden is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sean Peden
Dr. Sean Peden is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Greenwich, CT. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine and is affiliated with Greenwich Hospital.
Dr. Peden works at
ONS Greenwich6 Greenwich Office Park, Greenwich, CT 06831 Directions (203) 869-1145Wednesday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pm
Yale Medicine260 Long Ridge Rd, Stamford, CT 06902 Directions (877) 925-3637Monday8:00am - 7:00pmTuesday8:00am - 7:00pmWednesday8:00am - 7:00pmThursday8:00am - 7:00pmFriday9:00am - 7:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:15pm
- Greenwich Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- Golden Rule
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
I suffered a Lis Franc injury, which is basically a very serious injury to the top of the foot. Dr Peden was so knowledge, efficient and positive about my prognosis. I had surgery with a long recovery - I cried every time I saw Dr Peden - it hurt so much. He was very nice and always made me feel re-assured. My foot feels great today and I feel very lucky to have had such an amazing doctor... Thanks Dr Peden!!!
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Arbeitsgemeinschaft F?R Osteosynthesefragen
- George Wash U Hosp
- Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine
- BROWN UNIVERSITY
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Peden has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Peden accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Peden has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Peden works at
Dr. Peden has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains, Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture and Foot Sprain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Peden on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Peden speaks Spanish.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Peden. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Peden.
