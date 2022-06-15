See All Otolaryngologists in Las Vegas, NV
Dr. Sean Palacios, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
3.5 (30)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience
Dr. Sean Palacios, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of Nevada Reno and is affiliated with University Medical Center.

Dr. Palacios works at Nevada Ear & Sinus Institute in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Ear Ache, Earwax Buildup and Tinnitus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Nevada Ear & Sinus Institute
    3692 E Sunset Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89120 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 735-7668

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Tinnitus
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Balance Disorders Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Hyperacusis Chevron Icon
Labyrinthitis Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Affiliated Health Funds
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • First Life and Health Insurance
    • Health Plan of Nevada
    • Humana
    • Managed Care (Non-HMO)
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • Tricare
    • Triwest
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Jun 15, 2022
    Dr Sean Palacious has been my Otolaryngology Specialist for over 6 years. Back then after several exams and consultations he performed an ear operation and I could hear as well from both ears. I just finished my annual follow-up with Dr Palacious and his asst. Darlene. He was his consistently pleasant and caring self. Darlene makes one feel welcomed because of her contagious smile (she had to move her mask down so I could see). Anyway, I wanted to tell others about the fantastic experience I have had over the the years with Dr Palacious and his Team. If you are in need I highly recommend him
    JackPot — Jun 15, 2022
    About Dr. Sean Palacios, MD

    Ear, Nose, and Throat
    23 years of experience
    English, Spanish
    1295957702
    Education & Certifications

    UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
    UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO
    University Of Nevada Reno
    Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sean Palacios, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Palacios is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Palacios has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Palacios has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Palacios works at Nevada Ear & Sinus Institute in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Dr. Palacios’s profile.

    Dr. Palacios has seen patients for Ear Ache, Earwax Buildup and Tinnitus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Palacios on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Palacios. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Palacios.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Palacios, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Palacios appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

