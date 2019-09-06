Dr. Sean Orr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Orr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sean Orr, MD
Dr. Sean Orr, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Chula Vista, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA.
Proctor Linda LCSW625 Third Ave, Chula Vista, CA 91910 Directions (619) 554-8350
EXCELLENT! Dr Orr is what most very patient wants in a physician. Kind, knowledgeable, willing to talk to you, asks meaningful questions and then listens to you and actually hears what you are saying. Plus, he is diligent in his pursuit of a proper diagnosis and thorough in his development of a treatment plan that leads to a great result. I wish I had met Dr Orr sooner. He is definitely the NEW STANDARD of what every physician should strive to become.
- Neurology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1013059740
- University of Alabama Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA
Dr. Orr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Orr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Orr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Orr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Orr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Orr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.