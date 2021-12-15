Overview

Dr. Sean O'Brien, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Kalamazoo, MI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State University College Of Human Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Borgess Hospital.



Dr. O'Brien works at Ascension Borgess Surgical Group in Kalamazoo, MI with other offices in Plainwell, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis, Venous Insufficiency and Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.