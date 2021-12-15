See All General Surgeons in Kalamazoo, MI
Super Profile

Dr. Sean O'Brien, MD

General Surgery
4.8 (26)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Sean O'Brien, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Kalamazoo, MI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State University College Of Human Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Borgess Hospital.

Dr. O'Brien works at Ascension Borgess Surgical Group in Kalamazoo, MI with other offices in Plainwell, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis, Venous Insufficiency and Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    The Surgical Group of Sw. Michigan PC
    1535 Gull Rd Ste 20, Kalamazoo, MI 49048 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (269) 381-4577
  2. 2
    Borgess Palliative Care
    411 Naomi St, Plainwell, MI 49080 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (269) 685-6811

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Borgess Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lymphedema Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Repair, Open or Repair of Arterial Aneurysm, Open Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Stent Placement Chevron Icon
Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Embolism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Embolism
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Iliac Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Paraesophageal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Parathyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Varicose Vein Procedure Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Acid Reflux Surgery Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Open Chevron Icon
Arteriovenostomy for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Fistula Repair Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Shunt Creation Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Biopsy of Breast Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Embolectomy, Thrombectomy, or Vessel Exploration Chevron Icon
Endovascular Repair of Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Endovascular Repair of Aorta Chevron Icon
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Excision of Esophageal Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Rectal Tumor Chevron Icon
Femoral Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Diaphragmatic or Paraesophageal Hernia Repair With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Bypass Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Revision of Arteriovenous Shunt for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Robotic Heller Myotomy for the Treatment of Achalasia Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Thoracoabdominal Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Thromboendarterectomy or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 15, 2021
    Every thing went good and he told me exactly whaT is going on
    Joyce — Dec 15, 2021
    About Dr. Sean O'Brien, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1952368896
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Hahnemann/McP University Hosps
    Residency
    • Mich State U/Kalamazoo
    Internship
    • Grace Hosp/wayne State University
    Medical Education
    • Michigan State University College Of Human Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sean O'Brien, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. O'Brien is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. O'Brien has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. O'Brien has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. O'Brien has seen patients for Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis, Venous Insufficiency and Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. O'Brien on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. O'Brien. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. O'Brien.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. O'Brien, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. O'Brien appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

