Dr. Sean Nealon, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Mercy General Hospital.
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group4400 Duckhorn Dr Ste 100, Sacramento, CA 95834 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Dr. Nealon has been amazing with our daughter. He never rushes you from the office, and reassures every concern as a parent. Also very realistic which is very refreshing when there are so many nurses and doctors shaming mothers these days. I recommend him to all new parents I meet.
- Tripler Army Medical Center
- University of California-Los Angeles
- SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Mercy General Hospital
Dr. Nealon has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Nealon using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Nealon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nealon speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Nealon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nealon.
