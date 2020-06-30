Dr. Sean Moran, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moran is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sean Moran, MD
Overview
Dr. Sean Moran, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Santa Ana, CA.
Dr. Moran works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Kaiser Permanente Santa Ana Medical Office Bldg1900 E 4th St, Santa Ana, CA 92705 Directions (714) 644-6480
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Kaiser Permanente
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Moran?
Dr. Moran has been my psychiatrist for a little over three years. He is a wonderful psychiatrist. He is my 4th, and hopefully my last one. Prior to having Dr. Moran, I thought of a psychiatrist as the one who just prescribes my medication, but since being his patient, I have truly considered him part of my care team. There were times that we clashed in the beginning, but I later realized that I was engaging in confirmation bias. Sometimes I had to find out the hard way, but he is the one with the PhD and I now realize that everything he tells me is for the benefit of both my physical and mental health, and I cannot thank him enough for seeing me as more than a paycheck. I have definitely had those psychiatrists, and this is not one of them. I recommend Dr. Moran to anyone who reads this. Be open and honest with him, and he will do whatever he can to ensure you live the healthiest life. Thank you Dr. Moran for being an awesome doctor!! -LP
About Dr. Sean Moran, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1144581364
Education & Certifications
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Moran has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Moran has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Moran works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Moran. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moran.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moran, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moran appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.