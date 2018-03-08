Overview

Dr. Sean Moran, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lufkin, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with St. Luke's Health-Memorial San Augustine, CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center, St. Luke's Health-Memorial Lufkin and Woodland Heights Medical Center.



Dr. Moran works at Baylor St. Luke's Medical Group in Lufkin, TX. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

