Dr. Sean Milligan, MD

Neurology
4.5 (47)
22 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Sean Milligan, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Amarillo, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Saint Anthony's Hospital.

Dr. Milligan works at BSA Amarillo Diagnostic Clinic Inc in Amarillo, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Tremor, Dystonia and Vitamin B Deficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    BSA Amarillo Diagnostic Clinic, Inc.
    6700 SW 9th Ave, Amarillo, TX 79106 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (806) 358-0200
  2. 2
    Bsa Hospital LLC
    1600 Wallace Blvd, Amarillo, TX 79106 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (806) 358-0200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Saint Anthony's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Tremor
Dystonia
Vitamin B Deficiency
Tremor
Dystonia
Vitamin B Deficiency

Tremor Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Pseudobulbar Affect Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Leukodystrophy Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 47 ratings
    Patient Ratings (47)
    5 Star
    (39)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Oct 14, 2022
    I was formerly diagnosed with RLS while on vacation and needed a neurologist locally. Dr Milligan is amazing, he gave me all the time I needed and even discussed other health issues I had concerns about. I must say it was very refreshing to meet a smart caring doctor, not one who pushes you out the door because of his patient load. Dr Milligan was extremely knowledgeable and his office staff were the best I have ever encountered in a physician office.
    Eileen M — Oct 14, 2022
    About Dr. Sean Milligan, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1861438061
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Utswmc
    Internship
    • Christ Hospital
    Medical Education
    • University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Milligan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Milligan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Milligan works at BSA Amarillo Diagnostic Clinic Inc in Amarillo, TX. View the full address on Dr. Milligan’s profile.

    Dr. Milligan has seen patients for Tremor, Dystonia and Vitamin B Deficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Milligan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    47 patients have reviewed Dr. Milligan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Milligan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Milligan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Milligan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

