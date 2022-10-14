Dr. Milligan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sean Milligan, MD
Overview
Dr. Sean Milligan, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Amarillo, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Saint Anthony's Hospital.
Dr. Milligan works at
Locations
BSA Amarillo Diagnostic Clinic, Inc.6700 SW 9th Ave, Amarillo, TX 79106 Directions (806) 358-0200
Bsa Hospital LLC1600 Wallace Blvd, Amarillo, TX 79106 Directions (806) 358-0200
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Saint Anthony's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I was formerly diagnosed with RLS while on vacation and needed a neurologist locally. Dr Milligan is amazing, he gave me all the time I needed and even discussed other health issues I had concerns about. I must say it was very refreshing to meet a smart caring doctor, not one who pushes you out the door because of his patient load. Dr Milligan was extremely knowledgeable and his office staff were the best I have ever encountered in a physician office.
About Dr. Sean Milligan, MD
- Neurology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1861438061
Education & Certifications
- Utswmc
- Christ Hospital
- University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Milligan accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Milligan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Milligan has seen patients for Tremor, Dystonia and Vitamin B Deficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Milligan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
47 patients have reviewed Dr. Milligan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Milligan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Milligan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Milligan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.