Overview

Dr. Sean Milligan, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Amarillo, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Saint Anthony's Hospital.



Dr. Milligan works at BSA Amarillo Diagnostic Clinic Inc in Amarillo, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Tremor, Dystonia and Vitamin B Deficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.