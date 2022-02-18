Overview

Dr. Sean Miles, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Newnan, GA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA.



Dr. Miles works at Miles Family Medicine in Newnan, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.