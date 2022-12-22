See All General Dentists in Geneva, NY
Dr. Sean Meitner, DDS

Dentistry
5 (42)
Accepting new patients
47 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Sean Meitner, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Geneva, NY. They specialize in Dentistry, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from Eastman Dental Center-D.D.S|Marquette University / School of Dentistry.

Dr. Meitner works at Finger Lakes Periodontics & Implant Dentistry in Geneva, NY with other offices in Pittsford, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Finger Lakes Periodontics & Implant Dentistry
    404 William St, Geneva, NY 14456 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (315) 365-1048
  2. 2
    Finger Lakes Periodontics & Implant Dentistry
    600 Kreag Rd, Pittsford, NY 14534 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (585) 480-6409
    Monday
    9:00am - 1:30pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:30pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bone Grafting
Crown Lengthening
Dental Examination
Bone Grafting
Crown Lengthening
Dental Examination

Bone Grafting Chevron Icon
Crown Lengthening Chevron Icon
Dental Examination Chevron Icon
Dental Implant Chevron Icon
Digital X-Ray (CDR) Chevron Icon
Gum Disease Chevron Icon
Gum Graft Surgery Chevron Icon
Gum Surgery Chevron Icon
Laser Assisted Periodontal Therapy Chevron Icon
Periodontal Exam Chevron Icon
Periodontitis Chevron Icon
Pocket Reduction Surgery Chevron Icon
Scaling and Root Planing Chevron Icon
Sinus Augmentation Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Reconstruction Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Delta Dental
    • Dental Network of America

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 42 ratings
    Patient Ratings (42)
    5 Star
    (40)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 22, 2022
    Great!
    Susan B. — Dec 22, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Dr. Sean Meitner, DDS
    About Dr. Sean Meitner, DDS

    • Dentistry
    • 47 years of experience
    • English
    • 1164570792
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Periodontics-Eastman Dental Center
    • United States Navy
    • Eastman Dental Center-D.D.S|Marquette University / School of Dentistry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sean Meitner, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Meitner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Meitner has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Meitner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    42 patients have reviewed Dr. Meitner. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Meitner.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Meitner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Meitner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

