Dr. Sean Meitner, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Geneva, NY. They specialize in Dentistry, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from Eastman Dental Center-D.D.S|Marquette University / School of Dentistry.



Dr. Meitner works at Finger Lakes Periodontics & Implant Dentistry in Geneva, NY with other offices in Pittsford, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.