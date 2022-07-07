Dr. Sean Meiner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Meiner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sean Meiner, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sean Meiner, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston and is affiliated with Adventhealth Heart Of Florida and Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Meiner works at
Locations
-
1
Oh General Pediatrics & Adolescent Med.89 W Copeland Dr Fl 2, Orlando, FL 32806 Directions (321) 841-7550Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Heart Of Florida
- Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Meiner?
I met Dr. Meiner in 2021. From the first moment we met and during my visit I continued to get more comfortable and knew I had chosen a doctor w/a bedside manner that was helping me to relax & feel safe & to trust him w/ preforming my back fusion. He cared and took the time explaining what my MRI was showing & in detail shared every step of the surgery I needed. Any future questions I had during & after my back fusion (L3-5) was surprisingly answered by a call from Dr Meiner himself. He took the time to see me in pre-op & to discuss in detail w/ my daughter in the waiting room. My overall rating of Dr Meiner is A+ x’s 100 & the PA Saleim & Patrick spent quality time & went out of their way to care for me. Michelle his nurse was always available to answer questions & stayed on the task at hand to the finish & was always pleasant. Trusting a Dr is often not so easy but the front desk to everyone along the way to meeting Dr Meiner deserve a huge Thank u for being “One in a Million”!
About Dr. Sean Meiner, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1649527573
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas - Houston Neurosurgery
- U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston
- University of Washington
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Meiner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Meiner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Meiner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Meiner works at
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Meiner. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Meiner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Meiner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Meiner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.