Overview

Dr. Sean McMillan, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Cherry Hill, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Virtua Vorhees Hospital and Virtua Willingboro Hospital.



Dr. McMillan works at Virtua Cardiology in Cherry Hill, NJ with other offices in Burlington, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Hip Sprain and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

