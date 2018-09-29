Overview

Dr. Sean McLaughlin, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bridgeton, MO. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF MO-KANSAS CITY SCH OF MED and is affiliated with SSM Health DePaul Hospital - St. Louis and SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - St. Charles.



Dr. McLaughlin works at Esse Health in Bridgeton, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.