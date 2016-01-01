Dr. Sean McGuire, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McGuire is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sean McGuire, MD
Overview
Dr. Sean McGuire, MD is a Dermatologist in Kirkland, WA. They completed their fellowship with Penn State Hershey Med Ctr
Dr. McGuire works at
Locations
Lake Washington Dermatology10117 NE 58th St, Kirkland, WA 98033 Directions (425) 821-6363
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Sean McGuire, MD
- Dermatology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Penn State Hershey Med Ctr
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Dr. McGuire accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McGuire works at
Dr. McGuire has seen patients for Rash, Dermatitis and Folliculitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McGuire on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
