Dr. Sean McGregor, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McGregor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sean McGregor, DO
Overview
Dr. Sean McGregor, DO is a Mohs Micrographic Surgery Specialist in Vero Beach, FL. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine, Georgia Campus and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital.
Dr. McGregor works at
Locations
-
1
Cleveland Clinic Indian River Department of Dermatology3555 10th Ct Ste 200A, Vero Beach, FL 32960 Directions (772) 226-4800
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McGregor?
He did a great job removing the carcinoma on my cheek. Highly recommended!
About Dr. Sean McGregor, DO
- Mohs Micrographic Surgery
- English
- 1194101840
Education & Certifications
- Mercer University/Medical Center Of Central Georgia
- Wake Forest University Department Of Dermatology
- NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY
- Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine, Georgia Campus
- Palm Beach Atlantic University
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McGregor has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McGregor accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McGregor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McGregor works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. McGregor. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McGregor.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McGregor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McGregor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.