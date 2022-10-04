See All Dermatologists in Vero Beach, FL
Dr. Sean McGregor, DO

Mohs Micrographic Surgery
5 (5)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Sean McGregor, DO is a Mohs Micrographic Surgery Specialist in Vero Beach, FL. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine, Georgia Campus and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital.

Dr. McGregor works at Cleveland Clinic Indian River Department of Dermatology in Vero Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cleveland Clinic Indian River Department of Dermatology
    3555 10th Ct Ste 200A, Vero Beach, FL 32960 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (772) 226-4800

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 04, 2022
    He did a great job removing the carcinoma on my cheek. Highly recommended!
    Jim Elmore — Oct 04, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Sean McGregor, DO
    About Dr. Sean McGregor, DO

    Specialties
    • Mohs Micrographic Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1194101840
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Mercer University/Medical Center Of Central Georgia
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Wake Forest University Department Of Dermatology
    Residency
    Internship
    • NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine, Georgia Campus
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Palm Beach Atlantic University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

