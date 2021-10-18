Overview

Dr. Sean McFadden, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando, Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center and Parrish Medical Center.



Dr. McFadden works at Rothman Orthopaedics in Orlando, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.