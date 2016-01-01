Dr. Sean McDonald, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McDonald is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sean McDonald, MD
Overview
Dr. Sean McDonald, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Paducah, KY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALBERTA.
Dr. McDonald works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Imac Regeneration Center2725 James Sanders Blvd Ste A, Paducah, KY 42001 Directions (270) 554-5114
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- HAP Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McDonald?
About Dr. Sean McDonald, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 28 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1548250129
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALBERTA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McDonald has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McDonald has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McDonald works at
Dr. McDonald speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. McDonald. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McDonald.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McDonald, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McDonald appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.