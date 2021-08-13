Dr. McCarthy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sean McCarthy, MD
Overview
Dr. Sean McCarthy, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Waco, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Glen Rose Medical Center.
Locations
Hydro-vascular Profiles Inc.5010 Lakeland Cir Ste B, Waco, TX 76710 Directions (254) 776-3366
Hospital Affiliations
- Glen Rose Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- We do not accept health insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He is wonderful, wise and helpful. Very nice person!
About Dr. Sean McCarthy, MD
- Psychiatry
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1962587089
Education & Certifications
- Timberlawn Psychology Hospital
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- Austin College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McCarthy has seen patients for Anxiety, Major Depressive Disorder and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McCarthy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. McCarthy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McCarthy.
