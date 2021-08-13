Overview

Dr. Sean McCarthy, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Waco, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Glen Rose Medical Center.



Dr. McCarthy works at Melanie B Illich MD PA in Waco, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, Major Depressive Disorder and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.