Dr. Sean McAdams, MD

Urology
5.0 (5)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Sean McAdams, MD is an Urology Specialist in Green Bay, WI. They specialize in Urology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIV OF MN MED SCH and is affiliated with Bellin Health Oconto Hospital and Bellin Memorial Hospital.

Dr. McAdams works at Urology Associates Of Green Bay in Green Bay, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Incontinence, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Overactive Bladder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Bellin Health
    720 S Van Buren St Ste 301, Green Bay, WI 54301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (920) 433-9400

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bellin Health Oconto Hospital
  • Bellin Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Urinary Incontinence
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Overactive Bladder
Urinary Incontinence
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Overactive Bladder

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Chronic Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Penile Implants Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Destruction of Kidney Lesion Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Prostate Stones Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Testosterone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Undescended Testicles Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 15, 2022
    I am a 60-year-old male who was diagnosed with slow-growth Prostate Cancer. I had the good fortune of meeting Dr. McAdams, who, in July of 2022, performed my Prostate Removal Surgery. Throughout the entire process, Dr. McAdams educated me on all the options available and guided me through each step. Not only does Dr. McAdams keep current with all the latest technological advances in the surgical specialty, but he went above and beyond to ensure that my recovery progresses as quickly as possible. I recommend Dr. McAdams highly and would only see him for my Urology Specialty needs.
    Charles Meyer — Sep 15, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Sean McAdams, MD
    About Dr. Sean McAdams, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Years of Experience
    • 13 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1689991200
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Mayo Clinic Arizona
    Internship
    • University of MN
    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF MN MED SCH
    Undergraduate School
    • Marquette U
    Board Certifications
    • Urology
    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sean McAdams, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McAdams is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. McAdams has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. McAdams has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. McAdams works at Urology Associates Of Green Bay in Green Bay, WI. View the full address on Dr. McAdams’s profile.

    Dr. McAdams has seen patients for Urinary Incontinence, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Overactive Bladder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McAdams on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. McAdams. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McAdams.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McAdams, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McAdams appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

