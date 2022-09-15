Dr. Sean McAdams, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McAdams is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sean McAdams, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sean McAdams, MD is an Urology Specialist in Green Bay, WI. They specialize in Urology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIV OF MN MED SCH and is affiliated with Bellin Health Oconto Hospital and Bellin Memorial Hospital.
Dr. McAdams works at
Locations
Bellin Health720 S Van Buren St Ste 301, Green Bay, WI 54301 Directions (920) 433-9400
Hospital Affiliations
- Bellin Health Oconto Hospital
- Bellin Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I am a 60-year-old male who was diagnosed with slow-growth Prostate Cancer. I had the good fortune of meeting Dr. McAdams, who, in July of 2022, performed my Prostate Removal Surgery. Throughout the entire process, Dr. McAdams educated me on all the options available and guided me through each step. Not only does Dr. McAdams keep current with all the latest technological advances in the surgical specialty, but he went above and beyond to ensure that my recovery progresses as quickly as possible. I recommend Dr. McAdams highly and would only see him for my Urology Specialty needs.
About Dr. Sean McAdams, MD
- Urology
- 13 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clinic Arizona
- University of MN
- UNIV OF MN MED SCH
- Marquette U
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McAdams has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McAdams accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McAdams has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McAdams works at
Dr. McAdams has seen patients for Urinary Incontinence, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Overactive Bladder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McAdams on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. McAdams. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McAdams.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McAdams, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McAdams appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.