Overview

Dr. Sean McAdams, MD is an Urology Specialist in Green Bay, WI. They specialize in Urology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIV OF MN MED SCH and is affiliated with Bellin Health Oconto Hospital and Bellin Memorial Hospital.



Dr. McAdams works at Urology Associates Of Green Bay in Green Bay, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Incontinence, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Overactive Bladder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.