Dr. Sean Mazer, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Sean Mazer, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Cardiology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS and is affiliated with CHRISTUS St. Vincent Regional Medical Center, Lovelace Medical Center and Unm Hospital.
1
New Mexico Heart Institute502 ELM ST NE, Albuquerque, NM 87102 Directions (505) 841-1000
2
Lovelace Women's Hospital4701 Montgomery Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87109 Directions (505) 727-2000
3
Southwest Medical Associates LLC6701 Jefferson St NE, Albuquerque, NM 87109 Directions (505) 841-1000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday10:00am - 7:00pmThursday8:00am - 12:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- CHRISTUS St. Vincent Regional Medical Center
- Lovelace Medical Center
- Unm Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Presbyterian Health Plan
Professional, listens well, polite, very responsive in correcting medications, and setting up tests.
- Cardiology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1821025545
- COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS
- Internal Medicine
