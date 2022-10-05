See All Dermatologists in Lexington, KY
Dr. Sean Marzolf, MD

Dermatology
4.5 (6)
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Sean Marzolf, MD is a Dermatologist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Med Univ Of Sc Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Baptist Health Lexington.

Dr. Marzolf works at Dermatology Associates of Kentucky in Lexington, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Skin Cancer, Basal Cell Carcinoma and Squamous Cell Carcinoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dermatology Associates of Kentucky
    250 Fountain Ct, Lexington, KY 40509 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (859) 263-4444
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Health Lexington

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Skin Cancer
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Acral Lentiginous Melanoma of Skin Chevron Icon
Basosquamous Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Desmoplastic Melanoma Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Epidermoid Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Facial Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Nevoid Basal Cell Carcinoma Syndrome Chevron Icon
Nodular Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Noduloulcerative Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Non-Melanoma Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Paget's Extramammary Disease Chevron Icon
Sebaceous Carcinoma of the Eyelid Chevron Icon
Sebaceous Gland Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Spindle Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Superficial Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 05, 2022
    I was nervous to have surgery on my face for a skin cancer but I was so relieved by the friendly staff who made me feel at ease the entire time. Dr. Marzolf was excellent and I would definitely recommend him
    Marjorie — Oct 05, 2022
    About Dr. Sean Marzolf, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 10 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1033472915
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • U T Southwestern
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Medical University of South Carolina
    Residency
    Internship
    • MUSC / Trident Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Med Univ Of Sc Coll Of Med
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Clemson University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Board Certifications
