Dr. Sean Markey, MD
Dr. Sean Markey, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Parker, CO. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University of Colorado At Denver and is affiliated with Parker Adventist Hospital and Porter Adventist Hospital.
Neurosurgery & Spine Specialists9399 Crown Crest Blvd Ste 240, Parker, CO 80138 Directions (303) 996-7555
- Parker Adventist Hospital
- Porter Adventist Hospital
Thank you Dr. Markey.. its been 19 months since my back surgery.. I feel like I a new younger me.. you are amazing. Thank you again Hans
- Neurosurgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1235165705
- University Of Colorado Health Sciences Center
- University of Colorado At Denver
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Markey has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Markey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Markey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Markey has seen patients for Herniated Disc Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Markey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
83 patients have reviewed Dr. Markey. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Markey.
