Dr. Sean Maratto, MD

Interventional Radiology
7 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Sean Maratto, MD is an Interventional Radiology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Interventional Radiology, has 7 years of experience. They graduated from St George's University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Methodist Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.

Dr. Maratto works at Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center - Northeast in Philadelphia, PA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    JHNE Interventional Radiology
    10800 Knights Rd, Philadelphia, PA 19114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Dept of Radiology
    132 S 10th St Ste 1087, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jefferson Methodist Hospital
  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Liver Cancer
Lung Abscess
Percutaneous Tumor Ablation, Liver
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Abscess Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Tumor Ablation, Liver Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon

About Dr. Sean Maratto, MD

Specialties
  • Interventional Radiology
  • 7 years of experience
  • English
  • 1689055535
Education & Certifications

  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
  • Pennsylvania Hospital
  • Abington Memorial Hospital
  • St George's University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Maratto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Maratto works at Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center - Northeast in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Dr. Maratto’s profile.

Dr. Maratto has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maratto.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Maratto, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Maratto appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

