Dr. Maratto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sean Maratto, MD
Overview
Dr. Sean Maratto, MD is an Interventional Radiology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Interventional Radiology, has 7 years of experience. They graduated from St George's University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Methodist Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Dr. Maratto works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
JHNE Interventional Radiology10800 Knights Rd, Philadelphia, PA 19114 Directions
-
2
Dept of Radiology132 S 10th St Ste 1087, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Maratto?
About Dr. Sean Maratto, MD
- Interventional Radiology
- 7 years of experience
- English
- 1689055535
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
- Pennsylvania Hospital
- Abington Memorial Hospital
- St George's University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Maratto works at
Dr. Maratto has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maratto.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Maratto, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Maratto appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.