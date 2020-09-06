Overview

Dr. Sean Li, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Shrewsbury, NJ. They specialize in Anesthesiology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from Stony Brook University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center, Ocean University Medical Center and Riverview Medical Center.



Dr. Li works at Premier Pain Centers in Shrewsbury, NJ with other offices in Toms River, NJ and Freehold, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.