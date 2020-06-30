Overview

Dr. Sean Levchuck, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Roslyn, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.



Dr. Levchuck works at Pediatric Cardiology of Li in Roslyn, NY with other offices in Port Jefferson, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Septal Defect, Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) and Atrial Septal Defect along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.