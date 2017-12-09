Dr. Sean Leoni, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leoni is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sean Leoni, MD
Dr. Sean Leoni, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Oxnard, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Nsr Medical Group300 E Esplanade Dr Ste 420, Oxnard, CA 93036 Directions (818) 386-0197
Innovative Wellness Medical Inc.11525 Brookshire Ave Ste 205, Downey, CA 90241 Directions (888) 254-6600
Michael Eshaghian MD Inc.16661 Ventura Blvd Ste 504, Encino, CA 91436 Directions (818) 788-8213
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I would have to say that from the initial phone call for an appointment to the post op appointments with the doctor and staff, the professionalism, love, care and best of all RESULTS with Mi Petite were outstanding . Rosalba,Columba,Helen and Dr. Leoni are extremely supportive. I will definitly be coming back to them for all my beauty needs. Thank You!
- Internal Medicine
- 29 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1669544052
- AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Dr. Leoni has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Leoni accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Leoni has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Leoni speaks Arabic.
57 patients have reviewed Dr. Leoni. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leoni.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leoni, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leoni appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.