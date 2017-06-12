See All Bariatric / Gastric Bypass Surgeons in Anchorage, AK
Dr. Sean Lee, MD

Bariatric Surgery
4.5 (5)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Sean Lee, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Anchorage, AK. They graduated from Yale University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Alaska Regional Hospital and Augusta University Medical Center.

Dr. Lee works at Anchorage Bariatrics, LLC in Anchorage, AK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Anchorage Bariatrics, LLC
    3909 Arctic Blvd Ste 101, Anchorage, AK 99503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (907) 931-5145
    Monday
    Closed
    Tuesday
    Closed
    Wednesday
    Closed
    Thursday
    Closed
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Alaska Regional Hospital
  • Augusta University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Obesity
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair
Sleeve Gastrectomy
Obesity
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair
Sleeve Gastrectomy

Treatment frequency



Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Sleeve Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
Acid Reflux Surgery Chevron Icon
Adjustable Gastric Banding Chevron Icon
Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Procedure Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
da Vinci® Assisted Laparoscopic Anti-Reflux Surgery Chevron Icon
da Vinci® Colectomy Chevron Icon
da Vinci® Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Duodenal Switch Chevron Icon
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal Surgery Chevron Icon
Esophagomyotomy Chevron Icon
Excision of Esophageal Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Stomach Tumor Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Gastric Banding Chevron Icon
Gastric Banding, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery Chevron Icon
Gastric Restrictive With Partial Gastrectomy or Jejunojejunostomy Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Heller Myotomy Chevron Icon
Hemicolectomy Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Anti-Reflux Surgery Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Colectomy Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Diaphragmatic or Paraesophageal Hernia Repair With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Malabsorption and Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Metabolic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Non-Invasive Mechanical Ventilation With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Open Hernia Procedures Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Paraesophageal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Proctectomy, Open or Laparoscopic (incl. Swenson and Duhamel Procedures) Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Revision of Gastric Anastomosis or Restrictive Procedure Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Robotic Heller Myotomy for the Treatment of Achalasia Chevron Icon
Roux-En-Y Gastric Bypass Surgery Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Sleeve Gastrectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Stomach Surgery Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Lee?

    Jun 12, 2017
    Dr. Lee saw me when I was at my lowest point. I had had bariatric surg. & things had gone very wrong, leaving me on a picc line just to get the nutrients I needed to stay alive. He did a rev. of the surg. that gave me back my life & the ability to eat once again. I still have a long way to go, but he has been patient, & compass.; he has spent time with my family mem. & me, expl. what had to be done and what I needed to do in order to recuperate & start my life over. I can't thank him enough.
    Georgia — Jun 12, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Sean Lee, MD
    About Dr. Sean Lee, MD

    Specialties
    • Bariatric Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1295901312
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Duke University Graduate Medical Education
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Duke University Graduate Medical Education
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Yale University School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sean Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lee works at Anchorage Bariatrics, LLC in Anchorage, AK. View the full address on Dr. Lee’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

