Dr. Sean Lavine, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
CUIMC/Neurological Institute of New York710 W 168th St, New York, NY 10032 Directions
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
First let me say that as soon as I entered the department I was greeted very warmly. Then after just a few minutes I was in front of Dr. Lavine, I didn’t have to wait at all like I’ve had to do at all other doctors office. He was kind, courteous, respectful and answered all of my questions and put me at ease about my treatment options. I have been a patient of his now for over 5yrs and would never consider seeing anyone but him. I recommend him 100%!
- Neurosurgery
- 31 years of experience
- English
- New York Presbyterian Hospital Weill Cornell Medical Center|New York-Presbyterian Hospital-Weill Cornell Medical Center|University Of Southern California Medical Center
- Univ of Southern California Medical Center
- University Of Southern California Medical Center
- Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University
- Neurosurgery
