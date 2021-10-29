Dr. Sean Lasalle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lasalle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sean Lasalle, MD
Dr. Sean Lasalle, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Spokane, WA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Tulane U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ferry County Memorial Hospital, Newport Hospital and Health Services, Providence Mount Carmel Hospital, Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center, Providence St. Mary Medical Center and Whitman Hospital And Medical Center.
Arthritis Northwest105 W 8th Ave Ste 6080, Spokane, WA 99204 Directions (509) 838-6500Monday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ferry County Memorial Hospital
- Newport Hospital and Health Services
- Providence Mount Carmel Hospital
- Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center
- Providence St. Mary Medical Center
- Whitman Hospital And Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
I appreciate Dr. LaSalle's no nonsense approach. He is detailed, organized, and doesn't waste time. I was a bit startled in our first visit about how honest and straight forward he is, but I find it refreshing. I know that he is getting to the cause and not wasting my time on chasing paths that he doesn't believe fit my symptoms. He was kind, informative, and willing to answer questions whenever they came up.
- Rheumatology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1790715126
- Oregon Health & Science University Hospital
- Tulane U, School of Medicine
Dr. Lasalle has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lasalle accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lasalle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lasalle has seen patients for Gout, Sjögren's Syndrome and Rheumatoid Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lasalle on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Lasalle. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lasalle.
