Dr. Sean Lasalle, MD

Rheumatology
2.8 (33)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Sean Lasalle, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Spokane, WA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Tulane U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ferry County Memorial Hospital, Newport Hospital and Health Services, Providence Mount Carmel Hospital, Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center, Providence St. Mary Medical Center and Whitman Hospital And Medical Center.

Dr. Lasalle works at Arthritis Northwest,PLLC in Spokane, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Gout, Sjögren's Syndrome and Rheumatoid Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Arthritis Northwest
    105 W 8th Ave Ste 6080, Spokane, WA 99204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (509) 838-6500
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ferry County Memorial Hospital
  • Newport Hospital and Health Services
  • Providence Mount Carmel Hospital
  • Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center
  • Providence St. Mary Medical Center
  • Whitman Hospital And Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors.

Gout
Sjögren's Syndrome
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Gout
Sjögren's Syndrome
Rheumatoid Arthritis

Gout Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Behcet's Disease Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
Mixed Connective Tissue Disease Chevron Icon
Spondylarthritis Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross of Idaho
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 33 ratings
    Patient Ratings (33)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (15)
    Oct 29, 2021
    I appreciate Dr. LaSalle's no nonsense approach. He is detailed, organized, and doesn't waste time. I was a bit startled in our first visit about how honest and straight forward he is, but I find it refreshing. I know that he is getting to the cause and not wasting my time on chasing paths that he doesn't believe fit my symptoms. He was kind, informative, and willing to answer questions whenever they came up.
    Susie J. — Oct 29, 2021
    About Dr. Sean Lasalle, MD

    • Rheumatology
    • 22 years of experience
    • English
    • 1790715126
    Education & Certifications

    • Oregon Health & Science University Hospital
    • Tulane U, School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sean Lasalle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lasalle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lasalle has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lasalle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lasalle works at Arthritis Northwest,PLLC in Spokane, WA. View the full address on Dr. Lasalle’s profile.

    Dr. Lasalle has seen patients for Gout, Sjögren's Syndrome and Rheumatoid Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lasalle on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    33 patients have reviewed Dr. Lasalle. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lasalle.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lasalle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lasalle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

