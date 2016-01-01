Dr. Sean Lambert, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lambert is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sean Lambert, MD
Overview
Dr. Sean Lambert, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Cumming, GA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from EMORY UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Forsyth.
Dr. Lambert works at
Locations
-
1
North Point OB/GYN1800 Northside Forsyth Dr Ste 350, Cumming, GA 30041 Directions (770) 886-3555Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 4:00pm
-
2
Dawsonville / Satellite81 Northside Dawson Dr Ste 305, Dawsonville, GA 30534 Directions (678) 246-5210
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital Forsyth
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Centene
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Georgia
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lambert?
About Dr. Sean Lambert, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1750449112
Education & Certifications
- Emory University School of Medicine
- Emory Univerity, School of Medicine
- EMORY UNIV SCH OF MED
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lambert has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lambert accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lambert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lambert works at
Dr. Lambert speaks Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Lambert. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lambert.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lambert, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lambert appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.