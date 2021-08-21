Dr. Sean Lalin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lalin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sean Lalin, MD
Overview
Dr. Sean Lalin, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Morristown, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Saint Clare's Denville Hospital and Saint Clare's Dover Hospital.
Dr. Lalin works at
Locations
-
1
Retina Specialists-New Jersey330 South St Ste 1, Morristown, NJ 07960 Directions (973) 871-2020
-
2
Retina Specialists-New Jersey500 Willow Grove St, Hackettstown, NJ 07840 Directions (908) 871-2020
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Clare's Denville Hospital
- Saint Clare's Dover Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Lalin has been treating me for 10 yrs. He is an excellent provider with excellent credentials .
About Dr. Sean Lalin, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1275580128
Education & Certifications
- NY Eye Ear Infrm
- Es Harkness Eye Inst; Columbia University
- Columbia Presby; Columbia University
- Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
Dr. Lalin works at
Dr. Lalin speaks Spanish.
