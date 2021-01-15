Overview

Dr. Sean Lacey, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Allentown, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS and is affiliated with St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus.



Dr. Lacey works at College Heights Endoscopy Center in Allentown, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis, Intestinal and Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.