Dr. Sean Koppe, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Naperville, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF PUBLIC HEALTH and is affiliated with Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center, AMITA Health Resurrection Medical Center Chicago, Cgh Medical Center, Edward Hospital - Main Campus, Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus, Franciscan Health Crown Point, Loyola University Medical Center, OSF Saint Elizabeth Medical Center, OSF Saint Francis Medical Center, OSF Saint Joseph Medical Center, Silver Cross Hospital, SwedishAmerican Hospital and University Of Illinois Hospital.



Dr. Koppe works at Edward Surgical Oncology Group in Naperville, IL with other offices in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease, Liver Damage from Alcohol and Cirrhosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.