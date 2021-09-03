Dr. Sean Koppe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Koppe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sean Koppe, MD
Dr. Sean Koppe, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Naperville, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF PUBLIC HEALTH and is affiliated with Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center, AMITA Health Resurrection Medical Center Chicago, Cgh Medical Center, Edward Hospital - Main Campus, Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus, Franciscan Health Crown Point, Loyola University Medical Center, OSF Saint Elizabeth Medical Center, OSF Saint Francis Medical Center, OSF Saint Joseph Medical Center, Silver Cross Hospital, SwedishAmerican Hospital and University Of Illinois Hospital.
Edward Cancer Center120 Spalding Dr Ste 205, Naperville, IL 60540 Directions (630) 646-6020
Northwestern Medicine Kovler Organ Transplantation Center676 N Saint Clair St Ste 1900, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-8900
University of Illinois At Chicago840 S Wood St, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 355-3558
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center
- AMITA Health Resurrection Medical Center Chicago
- Cgh Medical Center
- Edward Hospital - Main Campus
- Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus
- Franciscan Health Crown Point
- Loyola University Medical Center
- OSF Saint Elizabeth Medical Center
- OSF Saint Francis Medical Center
- OSF Saint Joseph Medical Center
- Silver Cross Hospital
- SwedishAmerican Hospital
- University Of Illinois Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
There are truly no words to describe this brilliant, well-respected, compassionate, honest. kind and wonderful doctor! Dr. Sean Koppe is one of those rare individuals that is flying HIGH above the 5 star scale! There are not enough stars to highlight, but 5 is certainly not enough. There is a reason he was selected as Doctor of the Year! This phenomenal doctor truly saved my life. I am one of those rare individuals that was unable to be diagnosed after my live liver transplant (less than 1%). I wanted to give up several times over the course of 2 years of constantly being ill and hospitalized. His words of strength kept me headed in the right direction! Dr. Sean, you are my hero! As for his nursing and office staff, they too are above the radar. Ease of checking in and organization are very efficient. Offices are immaculate and his nurse Jeanette is beyond wonderful and helpful. They make for a wonderful team! Thank you, Debra Merijohn
About Dr. Sean Koppe, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 21 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF PUBLIC HEALTH
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Koppe has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Koppe accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Koppe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Koppe has seen patients for Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease, Liver Damage from Alcohol and Cirrhosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Koppe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Koppe. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Koppe.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Koppe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Koppe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.