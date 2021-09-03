See All Gastroenterologists in Naperville, IL
Dr. Sean Koppe, MD

Gastroenterology
4 (20)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Sean Koppe, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Naperville, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF PUBLIC HEALTH and is affiliated with Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center, AMITA Health Resurrection Medical Center Chicago, Cgh Medical Center, Edward Hospital - Main Campus, Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus, Franciscan Health Crown Point, Loyola University Medical Center, OSF Saint Elizabeth Medical Center, OSF Saint Francis Medical Center, OSF Saint Joseph Medical Center, Silver Cross Hospital, SwedishAmerican Hospital and University Of Illinois Hospital.

Dr. Koppe works at Edward Surgical Oncology Group in Naperville, IL with other offices in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease, Liver Damage from Alcohol and Cirrhosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Edward Cancer Center
    120 Spalding Dr Ste 205, Naperville, IL 60540 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 646-6020
  2. 2
    Northwestern Medicine Kovler Organ Transplantation Center
    676 N Saint Clair St Ste 1900, Chicago, IL 60611 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 695-8900
  3. 3
    University of Illinois At Chicago
    840 S Wood St, Chicago, IL 60612 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 355-3558

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center
  • AMITA Health Resurrection Medical Center Chicago
  • Cgh Medical Center
  • Edward Hospital - Main Campus
  • Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus
  • Franciscan Health Crown Point
  • Loyola University Medical Center
  • OSF Saint Elizabeth Medical Center
  • OSF Saint Francis Medical Center
  • OSF Saint Joseph Medical Center
  • Silver Cross Hospital
  • SwedishAmerican Hospital
  • University Of Illinois Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Cirrhosis

Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Scan Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Liver Biopsy Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
pH Probe Chevron Icon
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Screening Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endoanal Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Esophageal Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Hemochromatosis Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Chevron Icon
Hepatopulmonary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hepatorenal Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Manometry Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Non-Neonatal Jaundice Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Sagamore Health Network

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Sep 03, 2021
    There are truly no words to describe this brilliant, well-respected, compassionate, honest. kind and wonderful doctor! Dr. Sean Koppe is one of those rare individuals that is flying HIGH above the 5 star scale! There are not enough stars to highlight, but 5 is certainly not enough. There is a reason he was selected as Doctor of the Year! This phenomenal doctor truly saved my life. I am one of those rare individuals that was unable to be diagnosed after my live liver transplant (less than 1%). I wanted to give up several times over the course of 2 years of constantly being ill and hospitalized. His words of strength kept me headed in the right direction! Dr. Sean, you are my hero! As for his nursing and office staff, they too are above the radar. Ease of checking in and organization are very efficient. Offices are immaculate and his nurse Jeanette is beyond wonderful and helpful. They make for a wonderful team! Thank you, Debra Merijohn
    Sep 03, 2021
    About Dr. Sean Koppe, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1073534681
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF PUBLIC HEALTH
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sean Koppe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Koppe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Koppe has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Koppe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Koppe has seen patients for Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease, Liver Damage from Alcohol and Cirrhosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Koppe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Koppe. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Koppe.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Koppe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Koppe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

