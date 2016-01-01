Dr. Kim has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sean Kim, MD
Overview
Dr. Sean Kim, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Monterey Park, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Monterey Park Hospital.
Dr. Kim works at
Locations
Elite. Diagnostic and Medical Group600 N Garfield Ave Ste 210, Monterey Park, CA 91754 Directions (626) 573-8282
Hospital Affiliations
- Monterey Park Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Sean Kim, MD
- General Surgery
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1457630055
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kim accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kim works at
Dr. Kim has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kim.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.