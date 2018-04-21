See All Neurologists in Hollywood, FL
Dr. Sean Kenniff, MD

Neurology
5 (4)
27 years of experience
Dr. Sean Kenniff, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE.

Dr. Kenniff works at Memorial Neuroscience Institute in Hollywood, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Memorial Division of Neuroscience
    1150 N 35th Ave Ste 590, Hollywood, FL 33021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 265-9500
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test

Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    Apr 21, 2018
    Saw Dr. Kenniff in the ER at Memorial West Hospital. Made me feel very comfortable right from the start. A genuinely caring physician in the style of your family doctor of years past. I've needed to contact him after my discharge from the hospital and he's always responded promptly. We were very impressed with the level of care Dr. K provided. Highly recommend him.
    Jose Rojas in MIRAMAR, FL — Apr 21, 2018
    About Dr. Sean Kenniff, MD

    Neurology
    27 years of experience
    English
    1720308034
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Medical Education
    Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kenniff has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kenniff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kenniff works at Memorial Neuroscience Institute in Hollywood, FL. View the full address on Dr. Kenniff’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Kenniff. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kenniff.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kenniff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kenniff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

