Overview

Dr. Sean Kelly, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They graduated from Rocky Vista University College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with St. Francis Medical Center and UCHealth Memorial Hospital North.



Dr. Kelly works at Centura Orthopedics Briargate in Colorado Springs, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.