Overview

Dr. Sean Kelly, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Bridgeport, CT. They graduated from Uniformed Services University of the Health Services and is affiliated with St. Vincent's Medical Center.



Dr. Kelly works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Bridgeport, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.