Dr. Sean Kelly, MD

Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Overview

Dr. Sean Kelly, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Bridgeport, CT. They graduated from Uniformed Services University of the Health Services and is affiliated with St. Vincent's Medical Center.

Dr. Kelly works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Bridgeport, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Hartford HealthCare Medical Group
    2800 Main St # 33, Bridgeport, CT 06606 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 576-6000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Vincent's Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome

Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Arthritis
Back Pain
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Chronic Pain
Degenerative Disc Disease
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Low Back Pain
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Plantar Fasciitis
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Runner's Knee
Trigger Point Injection
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Arthritis of the Elbow
Ataxia
Brachial Plexus Palsy
Bursitis
Chronic Neck Pain
Dupuytren's Contracture
Elbow Bursitis
Electrodiagnostic Testing
EMG (Electromyography)
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks
Epidural Steroid Injections
Fibromyalgia
Gait Abnormality
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Joint Drainage
Joint Injection
Myelopathy
Neck Muscle Strain
Neck Pain
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Post-Concussion Syndrome
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Sacrum Disorders
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Shoulder Dislocation
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Spinal Nerve Block
Spondylitis
Spondylolisthesis
Trigger Finger
Upper Back Pain
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    About Dr. Sean Kelly, MD

    Specialties
    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1083685705
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • WALTER REED ARMY MEDICAL CENTER
    Internship
    • National Naval Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Uniformed Services University of the Health Services
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sean Kelly, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kelly is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kelly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kelly works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Bridgeport, CT. View the full address on Dr. Kelly’s profile.

    Dr. Kelly has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kelly.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kelly, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kelly appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

