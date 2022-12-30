See All Spine Surgeons in Seattle, WA
Dr. Sean Keem, MD

Orthopedic Spine Surgery
4.5 (68)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Sean Keem, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with French Hospital Medical Center, Overlake Medical Center & Clinics and Swedish First Hill Campus.

Dr. Keem works at The Polyclinic Northgate Plaza in Seattle, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    The Polyclinic Broadway
    1145 Broadway, Seattle, WA 98122 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (206) 860-4431

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • French Hospital Medical Center
  • Overlake Medical Center & Clinics
  • Swedish First Hill Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Myelopathy
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Myelopathy
Cervical Spine Myelopathy

Treatment frequency



Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Vertebral Fracture Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 68 ratings
    Patient Ratings (68)
    5 Star
    (59)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Dec 30, 2022
    I had trouble with back, and leg pain and numbness. Saw many other doctors (go to physical therapy) with no results, just got worse, for 4 long years. Referred to Dr. Keem, made appointment and upon arriving at Dr. Keems office, somehow I knew this was going to be different. Dr. Keem was polite, knowledgeable and shared an interest in eliminating my pain. MRI (11th one) showed exactly as the first one and Dr. Keem made a game plan and in a couple of weeks he performed his surgical magic and upon waking up in recovery, I could move better and felt better. Within 3 days following surgery, most of my back and leg pain was gone (subsided) and have been getting better ever since! Why did I have to suffer for 4 years and waste all that time and money with other doctors? WHY? I can't say enough about Dr. Keem and his Nurse Laura....Thank you so very much, I am getting my quality of life back.
    Martin Patricelli — Dec 30, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Sean Keem, MD
    About Dr. Sean Keem, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Spine Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1205924784
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Craig Hospital
    Internship
    • Rutgers Med Sch-UMDNJ
    Medical Education
    • University Of California, School Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • University of California at Santa Barbara
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sean Keem, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Keem is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Keem has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Keem has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Keem works at The Polyclinic Northgate Plaza in Seattle, WA. View the full address on Dr. Keem’s profile.

    68 patients have reviewed Dr. Keem. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Keem.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Keem, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Keem appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

