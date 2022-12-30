Overview

Dr. Sean Keem, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with French Hospital Medical Center, Overlake Medical Center & Clinics and Swedish First Hill Campus.



Dr. Keem works at The Polyclinic Northgate Plaza in Seattle, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.