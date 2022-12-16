Dr. Sean Kaminsky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kaminsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sean Kaminsky, MD
Dr. Sean Kaminsky, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Murfreesboro, TN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Emory University and is affiliated with Tristar Summit Medical Center.
Murfreesboro Medical Clinic1004 N Highland Ave, Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Directions (615) 278-7575
Main Office5653 Frist Blvd Ste 731, Hermitage, TN 37076 Directions (615) 622-4501
Callahan Clay317 Seven Springs Way Ste 101, Brentwood, TN 37027 Directions (615) 592-2704
- Tristar Summit Medical Center
Accepts most major Health Plans.
- Aetna
- American International Group (AIG)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Prime Health Services
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Signature Health Alliance
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare

I have had a good experience with Dr Kaminsky.He has preformed superior capsules construction on left shoulder after two rotator cup surgeries failed,still good five years out.He preformed a reserve shoulder replacement 6 weeks ago,pain gone and no pins and needle feelings anymore.I am recovering well.Dr. Kaminsky also did a carpal tunnel Capal tunnel surgery on right arm.Very friendly and capable surgeon.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1528030541
- Hughston Spts Med Clin
- Hughston Clinic - Columbus|Hughston Clinic-Columbus
- University of Iowa
- Emory University
- Emory University
Dr. Kaminsky has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kaminsky accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Kaminsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Kaminsky has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis.
159 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaminsky. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kaminsky, there are benefits to both methods.