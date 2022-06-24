Dr. Sean Jones-Quaidoo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jones-Quaidoo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sean Jones-Quaidoo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sean Jones-Quaidoo, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Frisco, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Rockwall.
Dr. Jones-Quaidoo works at
Locations
-
1
Spine Vue7589 Preston Rd Ste 500, Frisco, TX 75034 Directions (214) 452-7705Wednesday9:00am - 12:00pm
-
2
Spine Vue1101 Raintree Cir Ste 240, Allen, TX 75013 Directions (214) 452-7705Wednesday1:00pm - 5:00pm
-
3
Spine Vue8440 Walnut Hill Ln Ste 230, Dallas, TX 75231 Directions (214) 452-7705
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Rockwall
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oscar Insurance Corporation
- Scott & White Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
- WellCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jones-Quaidoo?
Ive had multiple surgeries from a 4 wheeler accident and the care and compassion ive had with other drs is nothing compared to the care and compassion ive had with Dr Jones-Quaidoo. Very thorough and extremely kind. He takes the time to explain both short and long term affects. He gave me all of the options and discussed each one and what the pros and cons were to each. His staff is amazing, very friendly and Mrs Cathy makes it extremely easy to talk to. I would recommend to anyone having back pains.
About Dr. Sean Jones-Quaidoo, MD
- Orthopedic Spine Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1548473713
Education & Certifications
- Leatherman Spine Ctr
- University Of Virginia Health System
- D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA
- University Of Maryland
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jones-Quaidoo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jones-Quaidoo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jones-Quaidoo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jones-Quaidoo works at
146 patients have reviewed Dr. Jones-Quaidoo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jones-Quaidoo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jones-Quaidoo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jones-Quaidoo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.