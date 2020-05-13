Dr. Sean Jochims, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jochims is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sean Jochims, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Sean Jochims, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Mukwonago, WI. They specialize in Neurology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with Prohealth Waukesha Memorial Hospital.
DN Greenwald center Prohealth care240 Maple Ave, Mukwonago, WI 53149 Directions (262) 522-3070Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Delafield ProHealth Care Sleep Center2301 Sun Valley Dr Ste 300, Delafield, WI 53018 Directions (262) 928-4043
Neurological Wellness Clinic2347 Silvernail Rd, Pewaukee, WI 53072 Directions (262) 522-3070
- Prohealth Waukesha Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
I had been struggling with an undiagnosed chronic illness that took over my life for 6 years and seen over 10 doctors and tried probably around 20 different meds trying to find a solution. Finally I landed at Dr. Jochim’s office in early 2019 as a last hope. I don’t know how, but right away he was able to give me a diagnosis and he put me on medications that worked. I am going back to college now and living a mostly-normal life because of him.
- Presby Rush-St Lukes
- Med College Wi Affil Hosps
- Northwestern Mcgaw
- Medical College of Wisconsin
- Neurology and Sleep Medicine
Dr. Jochims has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, Tension Headache and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jochims on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
