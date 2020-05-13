See All Neurologists in Mukwonago, WI
Dr. Sean Jochims, MD

Neurology
4.5 (110)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Sean Jochims, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Mukwonago, WI. They specialize in Neurology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with Prohealth Waukesha Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Jochims works at Prohealth Care Medical Assocs in Mukwonago, WI with other offices in Delafield, WI and Pewaukee, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea, Tension Headache and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    DN Greenwald center Prohealth care
    240 Maple Ave, Mukwonago, WI 53149 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (262) 522-3070
    Monday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Delafield ProHealth Care Sleep Center
    2301 Sun Valley Dr Ste 300, Delafield, WI 53018 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (262) 928-4043
    Neurological Wellness Clinic
    2347 Silvernail Rd, Pewaukee, WI 53072 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (262) 522-3070

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Prohealth Waukesha Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Sleep Apnea
Tension Headache
Headache
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Anosmia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea) Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Disorders Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Movement Disorders Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Sleep-Walking Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 110 ratings
    Patient Ratings (110)
    5 Star
    (92)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (14)
    May 13, 2020
    I had been struggling with an undiagnosed chronic illness that took over my life for 6 years and seen over 10 doctors and tried probably around 20 different meds trying to find a solution. Finally I landed at Dr. Jochim’s office in early 2019 as a last hope. I don’t know how, but right away he was able to give me a diagnosis and he put me on medications that worked. I am going back to college now and living a mostly-normal life because of him.
    About Dr. Sean Jochims, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1861401473
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Presby Rush-St Lukes
    Residency
    • Med College Wi Affil Hosps
    Internship
    • Northwestern Mcgaw
    Medical Education
    • Medical College of Wisconsin
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology and Sleep Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sean Jochims, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jochims is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jochims has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jochims has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jochims has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, Tension Headache and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jochims on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    110 patients have reviewed Dr. Jochims. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jochims.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jochims, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jochims appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

