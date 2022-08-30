Overview

Dr. Sean Jereb, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Schaumburg, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Loyola University of Chicago / Stritch School of Medicine and is affiliated with AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates.



Dr. Jereb works at Barrington Orthopedic Specialists in Schaumburg, IL with other offices in Buffalo Grove, IL and Elk Grove Village, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain and Rotator Cuff Tendinosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.