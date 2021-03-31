See All Neurosurgeons in Fairfax, VA
Dr. Sean Jebraili, MD

Neurosurgery
4 (32)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Sean Jebraili, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They completed their residency with VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE

Dr. Jebraili works at Commonwealth Neurosurgery, LLC - Fairfax in Fairfax, VA with other offices in Lansdowne, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Commonwealth Neurosurgery, LLC - Fairfax
    8280 Willow Oaks Corporate Dr Ste 600, Fairfax, VA 22031 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (571) 470-8081
  2. 2
    Commonwealth Neurosurgery, LLC - Leesburg
    19465 Deerfield Ave Ste 307, Lansdowne, VA 20176 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (571) 470-8082
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Reston Hospital Center
  • Inova Fair Oaks Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Anterior Cervical Herniated Disc Surgery With Fusion Chevron Icon
Anterior Cervical Herniated Disc Surgery With Plating and Fusion Chevron Icon
Anterior Cervical Microdiscectomy With Fusion Chevron Icon
Artificial Disc Replacement Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Artificial Disc Replacement Chevron Icon
Cervical Disc Replacement Chevron Icon
Cervical Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Cervical Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Cervical Microdiscectomy Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Complex Spinal Deformity Correction Chevron Icon
Complex Spine Surgery Chevron Icon
Degenerative Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Disc Replacement Chevron Icon
Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Endoscopic Spinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Image-Guided Spine Surgery Chevron Icon
Kyphosis Surgery Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Laminectomy Chevron Icon
Laminoforaminotomy Chevron Icon
Laminoplasty Chevron Icon
Laminotomy Chevron Icon
Lumbar Disc Replacement Chevron Icon
Lumbar Fusion Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Lumbar Laminectomy Chevron Icon
Lumbar Microdiscectomy Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Microdiscectomy Chevron Icon
Microsurgical Spine Surgery Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Orthopedic Spine Surgery Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Posterior Cervical Laminectomy Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Surgery Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Discectomy Chevron Icon
Spinal Instability Chevron Icon
Spinal Internal Fixation Chevron Icon
Spinal Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Spinal Reconstructive Surgery for Deformities Chevron Icon
Spinal Spacer Procedure Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Total Disc Replacement Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
XLIF® (eXtreme Lateral Interbody Fusion) Procedure Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator
    • One Net
    • Simplifi
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Leave a review

    Mar 31, 2021
    He performed a laminectomy and fusion of my lumbar spine.
    Lorraine Cooper — Mar 31, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Sean Jebraili, MD
    About Dr. Sean Jebraili, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1437118957
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Internship
    • VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sean Jebraili, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jebraili is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jebraili has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jebraili has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jebraili has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jebraili on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    32 patients have reviewed Dr. Jebraili. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jebraili.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jebraili, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jebraili appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

