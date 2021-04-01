Dr. Sean Javaheri, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Javaheri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sean Javaheri, DO
Dr. Sean Javaheri, DO is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIV CHICAGO COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center and Doctors Hospital.
Augusta University Medical Center1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions
Georgia Regent University1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions
I am a new patient, having seen Dr. Javaheri twice at his office and once at the hospital in the past 3 months. I found him to be punctual, professional, approachable with my questions, thorough, and knowledgeable. He explained the various aspects of my condition and the rationale for the chosen treatment. He told me what to expect from the medications. And, he outlined both the short-term expectations and long-term potentialities for my condition. He's not long on chit-chat, but then I don't see him for casual conversation. As a cardiologist, however, he meets all of my expectations, and I highly recommend him.
Dr. Javaheri has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Javaheri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Javaheri has seen patients for Congenital Heart Defects, Tricuspid Valve Disease and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Javaheri on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Javaheri. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Javaheri.
