Dr. Sean Houston, MD
Overview
Dr. Sean Houston, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Neptune, NJ. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center and Ocean University Medical Center.
Locations
Coastal Ear Nose and Throat LLC3700 State Route 33 Ste 101, Neptune, NJ 07753 Directions (732) 280-7855Monday8:00am - 7:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 7:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturday8:00am - 12:30pm
Coastal Ear, Nose and Throat1301 Route 72 W Ste 340, Manahawkin, NJ 08050 Directions (732) 280-7855
Hospital Affiliations
- Centrastate Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center
- Ocean University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Houston is kind, compassionate, down to earth and an all around awesome person. He cares for his patients, always on point, and extremely educated. Our family loves and adores him!
About Dr. Sean Houston, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 31 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Georgetown University School Of Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Houston has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Houston accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Houston has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Houston has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Nosebleed and Outer Ear Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Houston on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
56 patients have reviewed Dr. Houston. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Houston.
