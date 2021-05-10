See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Owings Mills, MD
Dr. Sean Holmes, MD

Internal Medicine
5 (13)
Call for new patient details
29 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Sean Holmes, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Owings Mills, MD. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Northwest Hospital Center.

Dr. Holmes works at Desai & Holmes MD LLC in Owings Mills, MD.

Locations

    Desai Holmes & Sheer MD LLC
    90 Painters Mill Rd Ste 205, Owings Mills, MD 21117 (410) 356-1575

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Northwest Hospital Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gout
Dyslipidemia
Obesity
Gout
Dyslipidemia
Obesity

Gout
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Dyslipidemia
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Abdominal Pain
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Atherosclerosis
Back Pain
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bursitis
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Care Management
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dehydration
Dermatitis
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Difficulty With Walking
Dizziness
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Esophagitis
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer
Fever
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Gait Abnormality
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypogonadism
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Indigestion
Influenza (Flu)
Joint Pain
Laryngitis
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Lyme Disease
Malaise and Fatigue
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Muscle Spasm
Muscle Weakness
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Overactive Bladder
Overweight
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pharyngitis
Pneumonia
Polyneuropathy
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Raynaud's Disease
Reflux Esophagitis
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Testicular Dysfunction
Thyroid Goiter
Tobacco Use Disorder
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Venous Insufficiency
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Viral Infection
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wellness Examination
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 10, 2021
    Dr Holmes is the example of what a doctor should be. He cares about his patients, he is very thorough, he takes his time to go over all information, asks helpful questions. He is a Great Doctor.
    Christopher Massey — May 10, 2021
    About Dr. Sean Holmes, MD

    Specialties
    Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    29 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    1689649683
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    Internal Medicine
