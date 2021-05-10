Dr. Holmes has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sean Holmes, MD
Overview
Dr. Sean Holmes, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Owings Mills, MD. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Northwest Hospital Center.
Locations
Desai Holmes & Sheer MD LLC90 Painters Mill Rd Ste 205, Owings Mills, MD 21117 Directions (410) 356-1575
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwest Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Holmes is the example of what a doctor should be. He cares about his patients, he is very thorough, he takes his time to go over all information, asks helpful questions. He is a Great Doctor.
About Dr. Sean Holmes, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1689649683
Education & Certifications
- CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Holmes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Holmes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Holmes speaks Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Holmes. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Holmes.
